Jailed drug dealer has two weeks added for racial aggravated assault

David Folkes has had two more weeks added to his sentence after admitting being racially abusive in Norwich. - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Suffolk Constabulary

An Ipswich drug dealer who was jailed for 30 months last week after he was found with 40 wraps of cocaine and more than £2,000 cash has been jailed for a further two weeks for an offence of racially aggravated assault.

David Folkes was racially abusive to a police officer and tried to headbutt him after he was arrested in Norwich in March 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police officers had detained Folkes for a search after being told he was threatening to stab someone and when they tried to handcuff him he had resisted and said he hadn’t done anything, said Jo Eley, prosecuting.

A wrap of drugs was found on him and Folkes had then tried to headbutt one of the officers and had been racially abusive to him.

Miss Eley said the head butt had connected with the officer’s chest.

During police interview, Folkes said he had been drunk and didn’t remember being racially abusive to the officer.

He said he wasn’t racist and wouldn’t want to offend anyone.

Lynne Shirley for Folkes said he had found the last week since he was jailed hard and urged the court to pass a concurrent sentence for the racially aggravated assault.

She said he had been assaulted since he’d been in prison and felt he wasn’t getting support for his mental health problems.

Miss Shirley accepted the racially aggravated common assault had been unpleasant and that Folkes shouldn’t have acted in the way he did.

She accepted that Folkes had clearly made the remarks complained of but said the common assault had been extremely brief.

Folkes, 29, of Beatty Road admitted racially aggravated common assault and was jailed for two weeks to run consecutively to the 30 month sentence which was imposed last week.

He admitted two offences of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis in Ipswich on October 21 2020 and possessing four wraps of cocaine in Norwich on March 15 2020.

Last week the court heard Folkes was driving a Mercedes in London Road, Ipswich when he was stopped by two police officers in an unmarked car in London Road, Ipswich in October 2020 near a drug dealing hotspot.