Man avoids jail after being caught breaking into office and fleeing to roof

Published: 5:30 AM February 25, 2021

David Potter was caught in the act of trying to break into an office in Fore Street, Ipswich - Credit: Google

A man caught trying to break into an office in Ipswich has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

David Potter fled to the roof of an office in Fore Street after being caught attempting to break in earlier this week.

The 50-year-old, also of Fore Street, was arrested at the scene on Tuesday and subsequently charged with trespass and intent to steal.

Ahead of Potter's appearance in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, police said: "An alarm was sounded in a building on Fore Street in the town.

"Officers were called and found a male in the building attempting to break into an office.

"The male ran further into the building and upstairs into the rooftop area.

"Officers swiftly arrested him and he was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning."

Potter was handed 18 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with up to 25 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.











