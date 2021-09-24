News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Jailed company boss to sell home to repay swindled customers

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:30 AM September 24, 2021   
David Waters leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: ARCHANT

David Waters will have to sell his £400,000 home to repay people he swindled - Credit: Archant

The director of a Suffolk mobility furniture company who was jailed for fraud will have to sell his house to repay elderly and disabled customers who he swindled out of thousands of pounds. a court has heard

David Waters, 71, of Manwick Road, Felixstowe, was jailed for 32 months in December 2019 after he and his company Anchor Mobility Limited were convicted of a string of unfair trading offences.

The charges were brought following an investigation by Suffolk Trading Standards officers who spoke to the company’s customers across the country.

More than 20 customers paid Waters, who was sole director of Anchor Mobility Ltd, for furniture including reclining chairs, sofas and beds they never received.

During a three-week trial in 2019 Waters denied fraudulent trading by taking payment without delivering goods, pressurising customers to make purchases, and failing to issue refunds between October 2016 and August 2017.

Waters and Anchor Mobility also denied engaging in an unfair commercial practice which contravened requirements of professional diligence between October 2016 and August 2017.

The company and Waters also denied 13 offences of being engaged in misleading commercial practices by failing to fulfil representations that furniture would be delivered to customers within an agreed time period.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fears Ipswich's best-known landmarks are at risk
  2. 2 New barber's shop opens on Ipswich shopping parade
  3. 3 'Extra-cautionary' Covid measures reintroduced at Kesgrave High
  1. 4 Can you spot yourself in our first class school pictures from 2002?
  2. 5 'The village already can't cope' - Concerns over 114-home plan
  3. 6 Four arrested after drug warrant carried out at Ipswich property
  4. 7 Town centre delays following accident
  5. 8 Could Aldi closure prompt all change in Ipswich shops?
  6. 9 Rail services disrupted for 4 hours as line blocked near Ipswich
  7. 10 Ipswich mum 'eating junk food and take-aways' goes from size 22 to 12

In addition to being jailed Waters, who was convicted of all the offences, was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order and banned from being a company director for 10 years.

Anchor Mobility was fined £1,000 for each charge of unfair commercial practice.

On Thursday (September 23) Waters returned to court for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act which will decide how much he has to repay to his victims.

The court heard that  Waters’ £400,000 home will have to be sold to meet a confiscation order and this was being organised.

Judge Emma Peters directed that if the order was agreed the matter would be dealt with on December 6 but if it’s not, a two-week contested hearing will take place in October next year.

Ipswich Crown Court
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aldi at Meredith Road

Retail

Aldi store on Ipswich estate 'set to close within weeks'

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Northern Belle arrives at Norwich Station

Travel Features

Britain's poshest train set to return to Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

person
The burglary took place at a property in Humber Doucy Lane

Suffolk Live

Cash and jewellery stolen after Ipswich home broken into

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Ration Box burger van has been broken into leaving the owners frustrated

Frustration and fear as burger van window smashed

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon