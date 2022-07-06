News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Charges dropped against Ipswich man accused of stealing TV and assault

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM July 6, 2022
Nicholas Shepherd appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing

Charges against David Whitehead were dropped at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 42-year-old man accused of assaulting a man and stealing a television from a flat in Ipswich has had the charges against him dropped.

In March this year David Whitehead pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, burglary and harassment. 

It was alleged that Whitehead, of St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, assaulted a man in Ipswich in October 2021 and stole a Sharp television worth £70 from his flat on January 15, 2022. 

Whitehead was also charged with harassment between October 1, 2021, and February 7, 2022. 

On Tuesday (July 5) Marc Brown, prosecuting, offered no evidence on all three charges because the victim no longer supported the prosecution.

Recorder Jeremy Benson directed that not guilty verdicts should be entered on the court record.

Whitehead was not required to attend the hearing.

