Jailed cannabis user carried knife to park 'for protection'
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A 31-year-old man who carried a knife to protect himself when he went to an Ipswich park to buy cannabis has been jailed for six months.
Dayne Brimble was seen by two police officers on foot patrol as he was riding a bike in Royal Commons Park, near Lovetofts Drive, on September 3, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Knowing the area was used by drug users, the officers stopped Brimble and, during a search, he admitted he had gone to the park to buy cannabis and had a lock knife in his pocket to protect himself, said Harry O’Sullivan, prosecuting.
Brimble, of Foundation Street, Ipswich, admitted having an article with a blade and was given a mandatory six month prison sentence as he has a previous conviction for the same offence.
Benedict Peers, for Brimble, said his client had been released from prison in March and had been doing well until he “stupidly” took the knife with him to the park.
“He was new to the town and was meeting someone he didn’t know in a dark wooded area,” said Mr Peers.
Most Read
- 1 New £1.2m Ipswich bar with axe-throwing and mini-golf gets go-ahead
- 2 Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours
- 3 Man in 70s dies after crash involving pedestrian and lorry on A14
- 4 Ipswich man locked up for string of break-ins
- 5 Teaching assistant caught with indecent images lied on CV to get job
- 6 Man and woman died in Colchester A12 crash, police confirm
- 7 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars last week
- 8 'She was an amazing friend' – Ipswich rehabilitation dog Hope dies aged 9
- 9 A14 reopens after large pothole damages three cars
- 10 Fiat 500 left on embankment after crash on busy road outside Ipswich