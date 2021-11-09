Jailed cannabis user carried knife to park 'for protection'

A 31-year-old man who carried a knife to protect himself when he went to an Ipswich park to buy cannabis has been jailed for six months.

Dayne Brimble was seen by two police officers on foot patrol as he was riding a bike in Royal Commons Park, near Lovetofts Drive, on September 3, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Knowing the area was used by drug users, the officers stopped Brimble and, during a search, he admitted he had gone to the park to buy cannabis and had a lock knife in his pocket to protect himself, said Harry O’Sullivan, prosecuting.

Brimble, of Foundation Street, Ipswich, admitted having an article with a blade and was given a mandatory six month prison sentence as he has a previous conviction for the same offence.

Benedict Peers, for Brimble, said his client had been released from prison in March and had been doing well until he “stupidly” took the knife with him to the park.

“He was new to the town and was meeting someone he didn’t know in a dark wooded area,” said Mr Peers.