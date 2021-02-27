Jailed in Suffolk: Why these criminals were put behind bars this week

Published: 10:08 AM February 27, 2021

Clockwise from top left: Bryan Everitt, Caelan Ricketts, David Jankovic, Sanchez Hamilton, Siyabonga Mamabolo and Nedas Lazdauskas – all jailed in Suffolk over the last week - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary/Essex Police

These are the faces of six men jailed in Suffolk this week for various crimes, including child abuse, drug dealing, a petrol bombing, assault and causing death by dangerous driving.

Bryan Everitt, 76, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to seven charges.

Bryan Everitt was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for more than six years - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Everitt, of Broadcroft Crescent, Haverhill, was jailed for six years and four months for a string of historic child sex offences dating back to the 1960s.

Judge Emma Peters said Everitt's offending had caused "mayhem and pain" in the lives of his victims.

Caelan Ricketts, 19, was jailed for petrol bombing a Stowmarket house in a "revenge attack" after he was assaulted a month earlier.

Stowmarket man Caelan Ricketts has been jailed for two-and-a-half years - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Ricketts, of Ipswich Road, Stowmarket, was seen on CCTV cycling to the house with another man, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The victim, who was in the living room of the property at the time, heard a smashing sound and came outside to find flames around 60cm high, Richard Kelly, prosecuting, told the court.

Ricketts was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a young offenders' institution.

David Jankovic was jailed for more than four years at Ipswich Crown Court for causing the death of a passenger in his car in a collision last August.

David Jankovic has been jailed for more than four years - Credit: Essex Police

Linda Franklin, 39, was passenger in a silver Audi A3 being driven by Jankovic on Avon Way, Colchester.

Jankovic failed to give way at a junction and drove into the path of another vehicle.

The impact caused the front passenger door of the Audi to open and Ms Franklin to fall into the path of another vehicle.

Instead of stopping, Jankovic drove off.

The 23 year-old, of Hakewill Way, Colchester, was arrested in the early hours of the morning the following day In Sudbury.

He was jailed for four years and two months and banned from driving for seven years.

Nedas Lazdauskas, 19, of Gaskell Place, Ipswich, was sentenced to 10 months in young offenders' institution for his part in a nightclub assault in Bury St Edmunds.

Nedas Lazdauskas was jailed for 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

He and Westley Coulson attacked a man on the dancefloor of LP nightclub on October 13, 2019.

The victim was taken to hospital and suffered a fractured nose and bruising to his face.

Coulson, 19, of Bloomfield Close, Sapiston, near Bury St Edmunds, was handed 17 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £500 to the victim.





Siyabonga Mamabolo, who hid wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his boxer shorts, was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Siyabonga Mamabolo was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Mamabolo, 24, was arrested in Iris Close, Ipswich, and found in possession of £892.72 in cash and a small quantity of cannabis.

When later strip searched, three drug wraps fell out of his boxer shorts.

Mamabolo was again arrested in a wooded area near Orchid Close, Ipswich, and found to be in possession of two mobile phones and a small amount of cannabis.

Officers then searched the area and discovered a yellow sweet packet containing a bundle of 54 class A drug wraps in cling film.

Police then found another three class A drug wraps, scales and £595 at his address in Coltsfoot Road, Ipswich.

Mamabolo previously pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing class B drugs and two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Sanchez Hamilton, 31, of Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Sanchez Hamilton was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Hamilton pleaded guilty to running the ‘mouse’ drugs line in Ipswich between January 30, 2020, and September 16, 2020, at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

In February 2020, Hamilton failed to stop for police in rural Lincolnshire.

He drove at more than 90mph in his Audi TT before leaving the car and running from police.

When officers searched the car, they found £5,000 in cash and a Nokia mobile phone – later linked to Hamilton and the supply of Class A drugs in Ipswich.

