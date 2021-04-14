Pensioner admits possessing hundreds of indecent images of children

Published: 5:30 AM April 14, 2021

Denis Lewis pleaded guilty to five charges at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 70-year-old man could be jailed after he admitted trying to engage a 'decoy' 13-year-old girl into sexual activity and possessing hundreds of indecent images.

Denis Lewis appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday to face five charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing.

Lewis, of St Matthew's Street, Ipswich pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity, three counts of making indecent images and one charge of possessing pornographic images.

The court heard how Lewis was caught with 71 indecent images of the most serious kind - category A - as well as 58 graded as category B on November 27, 2018, in Haverhill.

He was also found to have 140 category C images and 20 category C videos along with four extreme pornographic images and one extreme pornographic video on the same date.

Lewis had no previous convictions, the court heard.

Judge Rupert Overbury ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and warned Lewis: "It may very well be a prison sentence when you come back.

"I will consider alternatives, but I am not making any promises at all."

Lewis will be sentenced on May 20.