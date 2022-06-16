Man charged with causing criminal damage at Ipswich town centre shop

The damaged window at Essential Vintage. - Credit: EDRM

A man has been charged with allegedly causing criminal damage after a shop window was smashed in Ipswich town centre.

The incident happened at about 11.45am on Tuesday, June 7, in Eagle Street.

The window of retail shop Essential Vintage was reportedly punched by a man, causing it to break.

Derek Maddern, 39, of Barnard Square, Ipswich, was arrested yesterday by the Kestrel South policing team in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned and subsequently was charged with causing criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 12.