Ipswich man to face trial next year on sex offence
Jane Hunt
Published: 4:02 PM June 25, 2021
The trial of a 71-year-old Ipswich man accused of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a woman with a mental disorder will take place in March next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, June 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Derek Spalding of Defoe Road, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of of a person with a mental disorder in March 2019.
His trial, which is expected to last four or five days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 21 next year.
A further case management hearing will take place on November 15.
Spalding is on unconditional bail.
