Ipswich man to face trial next year on sex offence

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:02 PM June 25, 2021   
Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court will hear the case - Credit: ARCHANT

The trial of a 71-year-old Ipswich man accused of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a woman with a mental disorder will take place in March next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, June 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Derek Spalding of Defoe Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of of a person with a mental disorder in March 2019.

His trial, which is expected to last four or five days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 21 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place  on November 15.

Spalding is on unconditional bail.

