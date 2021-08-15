News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Trial date set for former parish clerk accused of theft

Jane Hunt

Published: 8:00 AM August 15, 2021   
ipswich crown court

Diana Stroh appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - where her trial will also take place in 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a former Sproughton Parish Council clerk accused of stealing more than £1,000 will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (August 13) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Diana Stroh, 55, of The Street, Bramford.

She has denied stealing £1,179.45 from Sproughton Parish Council between August 23, 2019, and October 31, 2019. 

Her trial, which is expected to last two or three days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing July 18 next year, the crown court was told.

The Covid pandemic has caused delays in trials taking place with a number of defendants having to wait up to a year or more to be fitted into the court schedule.

Stroh is currently on unconditional bail.

An earlier hearing at the court was told that Stroh was employed as Sproughton Parish Council clerk between April and August in 2019. 

