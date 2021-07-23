Man to be sentenced over 'dine and dash' spree

Published: 1:19 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 1:32 PM July 23, 2021

A 46-year-old man with mental health issues who has admitted a spate of 'dine and dash' incidents will be sentenced next month after a pre-sentence has been prepared on him by the probation service.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for a plea hearing was Alan Rogers, of Market Place, Hadleigh, who pleaded guilty to three charges of fraud by falsely representing that he had money to pay for meals or accommodation when he didn’t.

He asked for 15 offences to be taken into consideration.

An earlier hearing heard that the fraud offences involved a total of £1,226.30.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Ipswich on September 10, Aldeburgh on September 5 and in Norwich between July 12 and July 21 last year.

Jamie Sawyer, for Rogers, said his client had significant mental health issues and asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him by the probation service.

Rogers, who is on unconditional bail, will be sentenced on August 27.