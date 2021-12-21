News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police launch dog cruelty probe after incident in Felixstowe town centre

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:20 AM December 21, 2021
Missing Bedfordshire teen Emilio Attarian has been found 

The suspected dog cruelty incident happened in Felixstowe at the weekend (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police have launched an investigation into suspected dog cruelty following a public order offence in Felixstowe at the weekend. 

It happened at the Triangle, in Hamilton Road near the town centre, at about 5.20pm last Saturday.

Shoppers were in Hamilton Road at the time of the incident

Shoppers were in Hamilton Road at the time of the incident - Credit: Archant

The town centre was busy with shoppers at the time, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk police was unable to provide any further details on the incident.

Anyone who can assist the police with their investigation is asked to contact PC516 Alex Fletcher at Felixstowe, quoting crime reference number 37/71641/21.

