Police launch dog cruelty probe after incident in Felixstowe town centre

Police have launched an investigation into suspected dog cruelty following a public order offence in Felixstowe at the weekend.

It happened at the Triangle, in Hamilton Road near the town centre, at about 5.20pm last Saturday.

The town centre was busy with shoppers at the time, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk police was unable to provide any further details on the incident.

Anyone who can assist the police with their investigation is asked to contact PC516 Alex Fletcher at Felixstowe, quoting crime reference number 37/71641/21.

