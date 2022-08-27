County lines dealer with 600 daily customers jailed for 45 months

Domingos Monteiro was behind five drug lines and selling to users in Ipswich. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A county lines drug dealer who operated five drug lines which sold heroin and cocaine to users in the Ipswich area has been jailed for 45 months.

The drug lines had an estimated 600 daily customers and over a period of a year distributed around half a kilo of class A drugs, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Before the court on Friday ( August 26) was 27-year-old Domingos Monteiro, of Ilford Hill, Ilford who admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine between May last year and April this year.

Sheilagh Davies, prosecuting, said Monteiro was living in Ilford and was operating the “Z” drug lines using five mobile phones.

She said that police officers calculated that the “Z” line had 587 daily customers during the year long period covering the charges and had supplied an estimated 528g of class A drugs.

Miss Davies said bulk text messages advertising the sale of heroin and cocaine had been sent out to known drug users in the Ipswich area.