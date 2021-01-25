Breaking
Police on scene of 'ongoing incident' in Ipswich cul-de-sac
Published: 7:44 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 8:18 PM January 25, 2021
Large numbers of police remain at the scene of an "ongoing incident" in Ipswich's Downside Close.
At least five police cars have been seen blocking the entrance to the cul-de-sac in the Stoke Park area of the town this evening.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed they were called to an incident in the area but was unable to provide any further details.
He said however the incident remains ongoing.
"There is no reason for the public to be concerned," he added.
Stay with us for more updates on this breaking story.
