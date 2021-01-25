Breaking
Teenager seriously injured in Ipswich stabbing
An 18-year-old man has been seriously injured following a stabbing in Ipswich.
Police were called to the scene of the stabbing, in Downside Close, shortly before 4.50pm on Monday (January 25).
The victim was taken to hospital by car, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the attack.
He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Police are now appealing for witnesses, or those with information regarding the attack, to come forward.
Those who can help police in their enquiries are asked to call South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting CAD 263 of January 25.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.
