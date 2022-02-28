News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

More than a dozen incidents of cars keyed in east Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:28 AM February 28, 2022
Some of the incidents happened in Back Hamlet, Ipswich

Some of the incidnets happened in Back Hamlet, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

More than a dozen incidents of parked cars being keyed have been reported in the eastern area of Ipswich.

The incidents happened between December 1 and February 17.

Cars have been scratched with a key, or similar sharp implement, in the following streets: Back Hamlet, Alan Road, Gladstone Road and Devonshire Road.

Some cars have been damaged on more than one occasion. 

Police are appealing for information about this spate of criminal damage.

If you have information about the incidents or footage of them occurring, contact Suffolk police quoting generic crime reference number 37/10103/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Shayne Pooley, Ipswich borough councillor for the Gainsborough Ward, has been suspended by the Conservative party

Ipswich Borough Council | Updated

Councillor suspended following Facebook posts supporting Putin's invasion

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The crews were called to Ballingdon Hill near Sudbury just before 9am. File photo

Suffolk Live News

Two treated for smoke inhalation after blaze at Ipswich chip shop

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk's Ed Sheeran has made a fortune from romantic songs in his career

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran to collaborate with Ipswich metal band

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
EDS PLEASE NOTE - THE CPS AND STEVE WRIGHT'S LAWYERS WOULD LIKE THIS IMAGE TO BE USED FOR THE DURATI

Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk Strangler case to be re-examined in TV show

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon