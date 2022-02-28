More than a dozen incidents of cars keyed in east Ipswich

Some of the incidnets happened in Back Hamlet, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

More than a dozen incidents of parked cars being keyed have been reported in the eastern area of Ipswich.

The incidents happened between December 1 and February 17.

Cars have been scratched with a key, or similar sharp implement, in the following streets: Back Hamlet, Alan Road, Gladstone Road and Devonshire Road.

Some cars have been damaged on more than one occasion.

Police are appealing for information about this spate of criminal damage.

If you have information about the incidents or footage of them occurring, contact Suffolk police quoting generic crime reference number 37/10103/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.