Ipswich women 'scared' to go out after drink spikings and attacks

Charlie Wedlow was at the Reclaim the Night event, which saw around 100 people come out to make a stand against violence. - Credit: Charlotte McLaughlin

Ipswich women are "scared" to go out in the town after drink spikings and attacks.

In a protest to show their solidarity on Thursday at Reclaim the Night, women explained why they do not feel safe anymore.

Charlie Wedlow, in her second march, said she was "scared" in Ipswich town centre.

She said: "I think it's paramount now, more than ever before, to march

"We have seen a rise in spikings and reports. The local businesses have not dealt with it in the best of ways.

"The lack of respect for women, and just the usual, is what we put down to the usual abuse from men and women alike.

"That don't agree that things like this should not happen.

"We're marching against domestic violence and rape.

"The last march was about believing women and now we're focussed more on what we've seen lately in Ipswich."

Nina Grunberg from a victim care organisation said: "We get a lot of reports of young women being spiked and afraid to go out.

"It's such a shame as it's part of their growing and maturing.

"And we're here to support any activity that supports people in Ipswich and keeps our streets safe.

"I know police look at keeping street lights on for crime and pubs are trying to highlight keep on eye on your drink and point out people they are acting suspiciously."

Jean Driscoll, from Women's Voices, said: "As a woman in my 60s I've been coming on marches since in my 20s and It's sad to think we still have to march.

"I come back on the train late and go through the town from the railway station at night and it's quite scary.

"The move to turn Ipswich town centre into flats might make a huge difference.

"It can be very intimidating late at night.

"Violence against women is still an issue."

Charlotte Hughes, chairman of trustees at Suffolk Rape Crisis, who helped organise the march, said: "There has been the national climate, which is not great for the safety of women.

"There have been attacks in Ipswich like the one down the Waterfront, which has really impacted how safe women feel. Particularly late at night."