Driver arrested after serious three-car crash in Ipswich road

A driver has been arrested after a serious crash in Norwich Road, Ipswich, last night - Credit: Archant

A driver has been arrested after a serious three-car crash in a major road in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road at about 7.10pm on Monday after reports of a crash involving three vehicles.

After the crash, the road was sealed off by police near the junction with Castle Road.

Fire crews and the ambulance service were also seen in the area.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the road reopened at about 10.30pm.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of a string of offences, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

He was taken to hospital and discharged later in the evening.

The conditions of the other drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.