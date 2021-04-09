Careless driver who caused fatal crash is jailed

Published: 7:00 PM April 9, 2021

A driver who veered into the opposite lane and killed a woman in a head-on crash in Ipswich has been jailed for 14 months.

Batsirayi Maundo, 47, was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on the A137 Bourne Hill at Wherstead on July 3, 2019, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

At 7.15am, witnesses saw Maundo's car veer right in oncoming traffic and crash into a Nissan Qashqai travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Qashqai, married mother-of-two Angela Last, 57, also known as Tracey, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Maundo was also taken to hospital following the crash.

Tim Kiely, prosecuting, said conditions were bright and clear on the day and the road surface was dry.

Maundo, a mental health worker, tested negative for both drugs and alcohol and there was no evidence he was using a mobile phone, the court heard.

Mr Kiely said Maundo was taking prescription medication at the time but there was no suggestion it impaired his driving.

Maundo was interviewed by police on July 22, 2019, but never provided any explanation for the manner of his driving or what caused him to veer across the carriageway, Mr Kiely told the court.

The court heard that Maundo had passed his full driving test in December, 2018, and had been driving for only seven months at the time of the crash.

He also had a previous conviction for driving without due care and attention in July after crashing his Honda motorcycle on the A140 in June 2015.

In that incident he also veered across the carriageway after being seen by a witness slowing down and speeding up for around ten miles.

Maundo, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving before magistrates on February 4, 2021.

A personal statement written by Mrs Last's son Derry was read in court by Mr Kiely.

He said his mother's death had had a significant impact on the family, and had been "extremely difficult".

He added his mother would be missed by so many, and thanked people for their kind words and messages following her death.

In a previous tribute, the family described Mrs Last as a "friendly and outgoing person", who would "help anyone who needed her".

Maundo, who was not represented in court, wrote a letter which was read to the court by Judge Martyn Levett.

Maundo said he took "full responsibility" for the crash and "was sorry and forever would be" for causing the death of Mrs Last.

Judge Levett jailed Maundo for 14 months, and he will serve half in custody before his release on licence.

He was also banned from driving for five-and-a-half years.