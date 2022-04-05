Drug dealer made £40,000 from Ipswich supply line

An Ipswich drug dealer who was jailed for 54 months last year after police found £20,000 of cocaine in his car made nearly £40,000 from his criminal activities, a court has heard.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (April 5) heard that although Emilian Filipi benefited by £39,718 from his crimes, his only assets were £2,400 cash seized from him by police after his arrest and a Vauxhall Astra worth £1,400.

Recorder Paul Garlick QC made a confiscation order in the sum of £3,875 made up of the £2,400 in the hands of the police and the remaining £1,400 to come from the sale of his car.

Filipi, 29, of Park Road, Ipswich, was stopped by a patrol of Operation Sentinel officers in January last year in Capel St Mary when he was driving a grey Vauxhall Astra.

Police searched the car and found a block of cocaine, estimated to be worth £20,000, in the centre console.

A further search of his flat revealed more than £2,000 in cash.

Last May he admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was jailed for four years and six months.