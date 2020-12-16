Drunk driver crashed Audi into bollard

Published: 7:30 AM December 16, 2020

A factory worker who crashed his Audi into a bollard in Ipswich while over the alcohol limit has been banned from driving.

Witnesses heard a loud bang around 9.50pm in Alnesbourn Crescent on Saturday, December 12.

After going to investigate, they saw an Audi A6 had collided with a bollard.

The witnesses saw Normunds Grigorjevs get out of the driver's seat and went to try to offer him some assistance, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told magistrates.

But Grigorjevs left the scene and the police were called.

Officers were able to locate Grigorjevs not far from the scene and he still had his car keys in his pocket, the court heard.

Grigorjevs was arrested and later blew 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Grigorjevs made admissions in interview about being the driver and said he left the scene to seek assistance from a friend who could speak English, Mr Ablett said.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Grigorjevs, of Wexford Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Mark Holt, defending, said Grigorjevs made full admissions to police.

"Because the police had not observed him driving, he was interviewed, which is somewhat unusual for a drink-driving allegation," Mr Holt said.

"He fully admitted the offence in interview and he explained why he was not at the scene when the police arrived.

"He went to get assistance from a friend who lived locally, both to assist him in moving the vehicle off the roadway and because his friend speaks far better English."

Mr Holt added that Grigorjevs very much regretted his behaviour and said there was "no excuse" for his actions.

Grigorjevs had no previous convictions, magistrates heard.

The court heard that Grigorjevs, who spoke through a Russian interpreter, works in a supervisory role at a factory and has been in the UK for 10 years.

Magistrates banned Grigorjevs from driving for 17 months.

He was also fined £450 and ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £45.

Magistrates did offer Grigorjevs the opportunity to reduce his ban by taking a drink-drive awareness course.







