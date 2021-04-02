News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting toddler in street

Tom Potter

Published: 6:15 AM April 2, 2021   
Police were called to Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a toddler in the street.

Dumitru Ciornila appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon to deny one count of sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 13 by touching his genitals.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the north-west area of Ipswich on September 20 last year.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said the offence was not suitable for summary trial and invited magistrates to commit the case to the crown court.

David Allan, for Ciornila, made no representations, adding that he did not disagree with the prosecution's conclusion in respect of venue.

Ciornila, 43, of Surrey Road, Ipswich, was released on bail until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on April 29.

