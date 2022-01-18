Ipswich man found with indecent images of children is facing jail

An Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children and distributed them to other people has been warned he is facing jail when he is sentenced in March.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, January 17, was Edmund Hall, 47, of Dunlop Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded guilty at a plea hearing via a prison video link to three offences of making three indecent images of children in May last year, one offence of possessing prohibited images of children, five offences of breaching a sexual harm prevention order made at Ipswich Crown Court in January 2020 and four offences of distributing indecent images of children.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until March 4 for a pre-sentence report and told Hall: “It won’t surprise you that you will be receiving a prison sentence. The question is how long and what type of sentence it will be.”

Hall was remanded in custody.