Fresh appeal for information after man wounded in Chantry fight
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses after a man was injured during an incident in the Chantry area of Ipswich.
, by a member of the public reporting they had witnessed a fight between a group of males in Ellenbrook Green.
Officers subsequently identified that a man had taken himself to hospital in a taxi after being injured during the incident.
The victim, in his 20s, suffered facial injuries and two minor puncture wounds during the assault. His injuries were neither life-threatening nor life-changing.
Detectives are asking anyone in the vicinity of the incident between 5pm and 7.30pm to think back and make contact if they believe they have information which could assist.
Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured relevant doorbell or dashcam footage in Ellenbrook Green, Ellenbrook Road, Bridgwater Road, Sheldrake Drive and Radcliffe Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID on 101, quoting reference 9881/21.
