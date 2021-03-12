News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Fresh appeal for information after man wounded in Chantry fight

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 5:19 PM March 12, 2021   
The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to ho

The incident happened in Ellenbrook Green - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses after a man was injured during an incident in the Chantry area of Ipswich.

Man suffers 'puncture wounds' in Ellenbrook Green fight

2F9F0FD8-81E9-42A8-94AC-C33982F060EE

A man in his 20s was treated for 'puncture wounds' following an assault in Ipswich on Saturday night.

, by a member of the public reporting they had witnessed a fight between a group of males in Ellenbrook Green.

Officers subsequently identified that a man had taken himself to hospital in a taxi after being injured during the incident.

The victim, in his 20s, suffered facial injuries and two minor puncture wounds during the assault. His injuries were neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Detectives are asking anyone in the vicinity of the incident between 5pm and 7.30pm to think back and make contact if they believe they have information which could assist.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured relevant doorbell or dashcam footage in Ellenbrook Green, Ellenbrook Road, Bridgwater Road, Sheldrake Drive and Radcliffe Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID on 101, quoting reference 9881/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich hotel to open new Urban Spa as lockdown restrictions ease
  2. 2 Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12
  3. 3 Man with 'unenviable record' is jailed for biting police
  1. 4 Suffolk rapist jailed for more than five years
  2. 5 Tributes paid to much-loved shopkeeper who was town's mayor three times
  3. 6 'We could all be Sarah': Women share safety fears online
  4. 7 Woman accused of forging a will is charged
  5. 8 Concrete lamp post falls and smashes outside family homes
  6. 9 Rapid Covid testing finds 103 asymptomatic cases in four weeks in Suffolk
  7. 10 Lorry crash involving bin man to be investigated by safety regulator

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Marcus McKenzie Carlyle Close, Ipswich

'About as low as you can get' – burglar raided Ipswich home as victims...

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Orwell Housing has submitted plans for 18 new affordable homes in Prince of Wales Drive Picture: GO

Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich shops to be demolished for 15 new homes

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing a Covid-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught

Coronavirus

Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon