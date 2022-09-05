Vandals damage car park with graffiti in village near Ipswich

A car park was damaged in The Street in Elmsett - Credit: Google Maps

Vandals have spray-painted a car park in a village near Ipswich.

The incident happened in The Street in Elmsett at some point between 8pm on Friday and 8pm on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

According to Suffolk police, graffiti was sprayed around the car park.

A gate to a garden area was also broken during the same times.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/57219/22.