Van tyres slashed at Ipswich charity for second time in five months

An Ipswich-based charity's van has had its tyres slashed for the second time in five months.

Emmaus Suffolk, a homeless charity, said it has been left "appalled" after the incident outside its site in Dales Road on Tuesday morning.

It is the second time an Emmaus vehicle has been targeted by vandals this year, with a van also having its tyres punctured in June.

Emmaus estimates the cost to fix the damage will be about £,1000, with the charity having already lost in the region of £2,000 from the previous incident.

The charity's van's tyres were also slashed in June - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

The loss of the van will mean the charity will be unable to complete house clearances and deliver furniture to customers, a spokesman for Emmaus said.

Claire Staddon, chief executive of Emmaus Suffolk, said: "We’re shocked that we’re facing this situation again and appalled at the damage.

"Our main priority is being able to run the services that people rely on like our One Pot Wonder offer and the weekly hubs.

"If anyone is in the position to help us out or donate, we would be incredibly grateful."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/68234/22.