Vandals smash windows in Ipswich town centre shops
- Credit: EDRM
Police are investigating after a spate of vandalism which has seen several shop windows smashed in Ipswich.
A number of shops around the town have been attacked - including the Essential Vintage store, which has been open only for two weeks.
The incident at Essential Vintage took place yesterday (Tuesday, June 7) after 11am, when the shop was closed. Police have been contacted and confirmed receiving the report.
Shop owner Josh Byworth, 30, was informed by his neighbours that a window at his shop in Eagle Street was smashed while he was out of town.
The witnesses did not see the person who punched the glass and damaged the display.
Mr Byworth said nothing was stolen from the shop.
He said: “There was an open window. Anyone could get in, basically.
“The more I ask people around, the more smashed windows I hear of. I don’t understand why people come out smashing windows.”
Essential Vintage opened last month after moving from Microshops.
The cost of the window replacement is estimated at around £300.
Other shops around Ipswich also struggle with the same issue.
A few weeks ago, the Geek Retreat shop in Upper Brook Street had its window smashed.
There is no confirmation whether the cases are connected.