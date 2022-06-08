News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Vandals smash windows in Ipswich town centre shops

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 4:00 PM June 8, 2022
Smashed window at Essential Vintage in Eagle Street

Smashed window at Essential Vintage in Eagle Street - Credit: EDRM

Police are investigating after a spate of vandalism which has seen several shop windows smashed in Ipswich.

A number of shops around the town have been attacked - including the Essential Vintage store, which has been open only for two weeks. 

The incident at Essential Vintage took place yesterday (Tuesday, June 7) after 11am, when the shop was closed. Police have been contacted and confirmed receiving the report. 

Shop owner Josh Byworth, 30, was informed by his neighbours that a window at his shop in Eagle Street was smashed while he was out of town.  

The witnesses did not see the person who punched the glass and damaged the display. 

Mr Byworth said nothing was stolen from the shop. 

Smashed window at Essential Vintage in Eagle Street

Smashed window at Essential Vintage in Eagle Street - Credit: Josh Byworth

He said: “There was an open window. Anyone could get in, basically. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after medical emergency at Ipswich Lidl store
  2. 2 Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' visit homes in mid Suffolk village
  3. 3 Plan to close Crown Pools in major shake-up of Ipswich sports facilities
  1. 4 Homes could be built on site of Ipswich Crown Pools
  2. 5 Multiple bank cards stolen in spate of thefts from cars in Ipswich
  3. 6 Plans for 100-plus homes near Ipswich set for approval
  4. 7 Former Tesco team leader avoids jail after sexually assaulting three women
  5. 8 Firefighters rescue trapped driver from flipped car outside Ipswich
  6. 9 Plans submitted for 30 new flats in Ipswich town centre
  7. 10 'I never thought we'd win' - Waterfront restaurant scoops prestigious award

“The more I ask people around, the more smashed windows I hear of. I don’t understand why people come out smashing windows.” 

Essential Vintage opened last month after moving from Microshops. 

Josh Byworth in the doorway of his new independent store, Essential Vintage, in Eagle Street, Ipswich

Josh Byworth has opened a new independent store, Essential Vintage, in Eagle Street, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The cost of the window replacement is estimated at around £300. 

Other shops around Ipswich also struggle with the same issue. 

A few weeks ago, the Geek Retreat shop in Upper Brook Street had its window smashed.

There is no confirmation whether the cases are connected. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A police cordon remains in place in Upper Brook Street, in Ipswich town centre, on Friday morning af

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Two 16-year-old boys charged after Ipswich stabbing

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_antonellacastelvedere_colchester_jun22

Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Dozens of people took part in the Jubilee celebrations in Brookfield Road

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Gallery

GALLERY: Your pictures of Ipswich's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran, photographed visiting Framlinghams Curry India

Ed Sheeran picks up curry in Framlingham after jubilee performance

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon