Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after a woman was found with stab wounds near Ipswich — almost 50 miles away from where the incident began.
Christopher Crichton is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 28 following the incident on Monday, April 26.
The 32-year-old, of Park Street in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, was initially taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, but was then transferred to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre to be interviewed on Tuesday.
Police were called just 8.40am to reports a woman had been seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay.
The woman was then seen being driven away from the address.
You may also want to watch:
At 11.20am, Suffolk Police received reports that a woman had been found with stab wounds in the Nacton village area of Ipswich.
The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire with serious injuries where she remains in a stable condition.
Most Read
- 1 A14 carriageway reopened after lorry fuel tank ruptures
- 2 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams
- 3 First picture of Richard Day killer released
- 4 Major new depot could bring 180 jobs to Ipswich
- 5 Investigations continue after woman found with stab wounds near Ipswich
- 6 Three arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Ipswich house fire
- 7 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
- 8 Teenager who killed man outside Ipswich takeaway is jailed
- 9 Mapped: The 116 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 10 Hospital Covid outbreak a 'wake-up call' for continuing social distancing, Suffolk leaders warn