Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping

Angus Williams

Published: 10:32 AM April 28, 2021   
Police attend the scene of an attempted murder on Levington Road towards Nacton. A cordon remains i

An Essex-man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after a woman was found with stab wounds near Ipswich — almost 50 miles away from where the incident began.

Christopher Crichton is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 28 following the incident on Monday, April 26.

The 32-year-old, of Park Street in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, was initially taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, but was then transferred to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre to be interviewed on Tuesday.

Police were called just 8.40am to reports a woman had been seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay.

The woman was then seen being driven away from the address. 

A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Police at a house in Yarmouth Road, Kirby Cane, after a man was arrested for attempted murder. - Credit: Reece Hanson

At 11.20am, Suffolk Police received reports that a woman had been found with stab wounds in the Nacton village area of Ipswich.

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire with serious injuries where she remains in a stable condition.

