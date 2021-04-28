Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping

Published: 10:32 AM April 28, 2021

An Essex-man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after a woman was found with stab wounds near Ipswich — almost 50 miles away from where the incident began.

Christopher Crichton is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 28 following the incident on Monday, April 26.

The 32-year-old, of Park Street in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, was initially taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, but was then transferred to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre to be interviewed on Tuesday.

Police were called just 8.40am to reports a woman had been seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay.

The woman was then seen being driven away from the address.

Police at a house in Yarmouth Road, Kirby Cane, after a man was arrested for attempted murder. - Credit: Reece Hanson

At 11.20am, Suffolk Police received reports that a woman had been found with stab wounds in the Nacton village area of Ipswich.

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire with serious injuries where she remains in a stable condition.