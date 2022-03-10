News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Teen denies conspiracy to supply drugs in Ipswich

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:00 PM March 10, 2022
Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

The trial of a teenager accused of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich will take place this summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Thursday ( March 10) was 19-year-old Zouave Gooden of Mansted Gardens, Romford.

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin between June 1 last year and February 9 this year and possessing cannabis with intent to supply on February 9 this year.

He also denied conspiring with 21-year-old Ebony Anyanwu of London Road, Barking, to arrange travel for a youth with a view to him being exploited.

Anyanwu also denied the charge.

Their trial, which is expected to last four days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing July 11.

A further case management hearing will take place on June 9.

The men were arrested in the Barking area by Met Police officers working as part of the Serious Crime Disruption Team.

