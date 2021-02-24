Published: 1:54 PM February 24, 2021

A man reportedly performed a lewd act in front of a woman in Felixstowe, before following her as she walked away.

The indecent exposure incident happened at approximately 5.45pm on Friday, February 19, in Beatrice Avenue, when a woman aged in her 40s noticed a man walking towards her.

When he was within four or five metres of her, he exposed himself and carried out a lewd act.

The woman continued to walk away but turned around and noticed he appeared to be following her.

However, when she reached the end of the road, she turned around again and he was not there.

The suspect is described as male, white, of slim build, aged approximately in his late teens or early 20s and with fair hair.

He was wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a dark top and a hooded jumper/coat with the hood up.

Police would be interested in hearing from anyone who could identify the man or who witnessed the incident.

They are also appealing for anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at around the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the suspect should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number: 37/8454/21.