Police tape off major town street after 'incident'

Emily Townsend

Published: 7:22 AM July 10, 2021    Updated: 7:24 AM July 10, 2021
Falcon Street in Ipswich has been taped off by police

Falcon Street in Ipswich has been taped off by police - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A police cordon is in place near the Buttermarket in Ipswich following reports of an incident.

Officers are currently guarding a scene in Falcon Street, which runs from the taxi firm to the hairdressers.

There is currently no access to the Buttermarket car park.

The nature of the incident is not clear yet and Suffolk police has been contacted for further details.

Road closures are in place with bus services to the Old Cattle Market being diverted.

Ipswich Buses tweeted: "We are sorry to inform you that due to a police incident buses are unable to Serve Falcon Street, Dogs Head Street and the bus station.

"Our country Services 92,93,97,118,119 will be departing from Friars Street (Willis Building)."

Across town, a murder probe has been launched following the death of a man in his 30s.

More to follow

