Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
A woman is in critical condition after suffering life-threatening head injuries in a town centre assault, police have confirmed.
Suffolk police were sent to reports that a woman had been attacked in Falcon Street shortly before 5am.
The woman, in her 30s, was found unconscious and was taken to hospital via ambulance. Her condition is described by police as critical but stable.
The area has been taped off by police since around 6am today.
Two men in their 20s were arrested near the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
They were taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they are being quizzed by detectives in connection with the incident.
Road closures remain in place in Falcon Street but the entrance to the Buttermarket is now open.
The cordon is expected to stay in place while officers continue to investigate the circumstances of what happened.
Any witnesses or those with information should call Ipswich CID on 101 quoting reference 37/37227/21.