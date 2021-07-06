Missing Ipswich School gardener didn't show up for work
- Credit: Supplied by the Chambers family
A family is "at a loss" after 20-year-old Brandon Chambers did not show up for work.
The Ipswich School gardener employee, who lives at the independent educator, was last seen at around 4pm on Sir Bobby Robson footbridge near Portman Road on Sunday, July 4.
His aunt Purdie Dyer, speaking for the family, said: "It’s totally out of character and he left home without his phone
"We are all beside ourselves and don’t know what else to do other than get his face out there."
She said he's wearing a black top, dark jeans and walking boots and was dropped off by his mum in Ipswich town centre.
His aunt, who lives in Colchester, explained most of the family live in and around Ipswich and none of his friends has seen the 20-year-old either.
She added: "He's never ever done this before. It just isn't him. He's really sensible.
"He's never been in trouble and super bright. The perfect kid."
Suffolk police confirmed he has gone missing and said enquiries are ongoing.