News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Repairs under way at Victorian seafront shelter after arson attack

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 5:30 AM June 11, 2021   
Fire cauzed severe damage to the shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Fire cauzed severe damage to the shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Work is under way to restore a historic seafront shelter - wrecked in an arson attack - to its former glory.

The shelter - one of several alongside Felixstowe prom used by people to picnic, rest, read and relax, shelter and watch the sea all-year-round - was severely damaged in a late-night blaze last October when two waste bins in the open-sided building were set alight.

One of the melted bins at the seafront shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

One of the bins set alight by arsonists at the seafront shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

East Suffolk Council said it was "completely unacceptable" that more than £10,000 of damage was caused to the Victorian shelter, which is more than 120 years old and had only last summer been refurbished as pat of a £150k project along the south seafront off Sea Road.

The damaged Manwick Shelter on Felixstowe seafront

The damaged Manwick Shelter on Felixstowe seafront - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

A council spokesman said the repairs to the shelter opposite the junction with Manwick Road are being carried out by Felixstowe construction company Turners, so it can once again be enjoyed by local people and visitors alike.

Work has also been carried out this spring to four other Victorian and Edwardian shelters -  the South Hill Shelter, the Bath Tap Beach Shelter, the Jubilee Beach Shelter and the Arcade Beach Shelter have all been redecorated.

You may also want to watch:

Heritage
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woodland adjoining Foxhall Road near Ipswich.

Woodland

Look at images of the woodland being sold near Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Fashion retailer Next's Martlesham Heath store

Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
General manager of The Crown Hungry Horse, Stuart Arnold

How wearing PJs could earn you a free breakfast this weekend

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Stop press, Upper Brook Street, Ipswich

'Sales of super strength alcohol' at Ipswich newsagents spark crime fears

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon