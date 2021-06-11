Repairs under way at Victorian seafront shelter after arson attack

Published: 5:30 AM June 11, 2021

Work is under way to restore a historic seafront shelter - wrecked in an arson attack - to its former glory.

The shelter - one of several alongside Felixstowe prom used by people to picnic, rest, read and relax, shelter and watch the sea all-year-round - was severely damaged in a late-night blaze last October when two waste bins in the open-sided building were set alight.

One of the bins set alight by arsonists at the seafront shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

East Suffolk Council said it was "completely unacceptable" that more than £10,000 of damage was caused to the Victorian shelter, which is more than 120 years old and had only last summer been refurbished as pat of a £150k project along the south seafront off Sea Road.

The damaged Manwick Shelter on Felixstowe seafront - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

A council spokesman said the repairs to the shelter opposite the junction with Manwick Road are being carried out by Felixstowe construction company Turners, so it can once again be enjoyed by local people and visitors alike.

Work has also been carried out this spring to four other Victorian and Edwardian shelters - the South Hill Shelter, the Bath Tap Beach Shelter, the Jubilee Beach Shelter and the Arcade Beach Shelter have all been redecorated.