Burglars tried to escape over fence after breaking into Felixstowe home

Stephen Savage, from Felixstowe, was given a suspended sentence for breaking into house - Credit: Archant

A burglar who broke into a house in Felixstowe with another man has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police were called after the owner of the rental property in Crescent Road saw Stephen Savage and his co-defendant James Regan moving around inside the premises from his neighbouring property, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The police were called and when they arrived they found the men looking in cupboards and putting items in a rucksack.

Savage and Regan tried to escape by jumping over a fence but were detained by police, said Karl Voltz, prosecuting.

A ladder used by the men to gain entry to the house was found in the garden propped up against an open bedroom window.

Savage, 45, of Grange Road, Felixstowe, admitted committing the burglary in July 2020 and was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He was also given an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Regan, 36, of Shrub End Road, Colchester, also admitted the burglary and was jailed for 876 days at an earlier hearing.

On that occasion the court was told he had a long criminal history including eight previous convictions for burglary and was liable for a minimum three-year sentence less credit for his guilty plea.

Lynne Shirley for Savage described him as “vulnerable and isolated” and said Regan had been the leading light in the burglary.