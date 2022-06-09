News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Vandals slash tyres of car parked in Felixstowe residential street

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:06 PM June 9, 2022
The car was parked in Beacon Field in Felixstowe

The car was parked in Beacon Field in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

Vandals have slashed the tyres of a car parked in a residential street in Felixstowe.

The incident happened at some point between 9pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday in Beacon Field in the seaside town, Suffolk police said.

The incident comes after a spate of vehicles being damaged in Ipswich in the last week, with bank cards being stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the damage in Beacon Field, a narrow road off Grange Farm Avenue.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/35148/22.

