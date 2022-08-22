Mum 'in shock' after stolen car is found abandoned in Felixstowe

A car was stolen and then crashed in Felixstowe at the weekend - Credit: Rachel Coulson

A woman has been left "in shock" after a car she had owned for two weeks was stolen and crashed in Felixstowe.

Rachel Coulson's Citroen Xsara Picasso was stolen from outside an address in Pond Close in the town before being crashed and abandoned near Felixstowe School.

The incident happened on Sunday morning.

Ms Coulson said has been left "gutted" after the theft as she has only owned the car for two weeks.

She added: "I opened the front door yesterday morning at about 9am to put the rubbish out and my daughter asked where our car was.

The car was left abandoned outside Felixstowe Academy - Credit: Rachel Coulson

"I locked the car about 7.30pm the night before, so I wasn't really sure what had happened.

"My next door neighbour saw on her camera that it was there at 5.10am but not at 6.10am, so we have that to work with.

"Later on in the day, one of my friends had got on a bus and passed a car near Felixstowe School and asked for my registration, so I sent him that.

"He then told me it was mine and it was really bad."

Ms Coulson said she cycled down to see the car and was later told that her son's football boots and an Ipswich Town cap had been stolen from the vehicle.

After posting on social media, Ms Coulson said she has received a number of videos showing her car being driven away.

Police at the scene where the car was abandoned - Credit: Rachel Coulson

She added: "We had been without a car for a couple of weeks and finally I had found one, so I was really gutted and in shock.

"I can't believe someone has been so brazen to come and take it and not just drive it away from the house but past it again as well."

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers were investigating the theft of a car from Pond Close, Felixstowe, between 5.10am and 6.07am on Sunday.

The spokesman added: "The car, a Citroen Xsara Picasso, was found damaged and abandoned in Garrison Lane at around 6.15am."

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/53866/22.