Spate of catalytic converter thefts from cars parked in Felixstowe

The catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

Catalytic converters have been stolen from cars in a spate of thefts in Felixstowe.

The first incident happened at some point between 10pm on Tuesday and 12pm on Wednesday in Golf Road, Suffolk police said.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda.

The second incident happened at about 12.30am on Wednesday in Foxgrove Lane.

A resident spotted an unknown man near a car before discovering an angle grinder type tool had been used to cut the catalytic converter from a vehicle.

The suspects then left the scene in a vehicle parked in Brook Lane.

Police are appealing for members of the public to be vigilant following the thefts.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 183 for the incident in Golf Road and reference number 38780/22 for the incident in Foxgrove Lane.