Felixstowe cordon lifted after police say no crime was committed

A police cordon was put in place after the incident in Felixstowe town centre - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A police cordon near Felixstowe town centre has been lifted after officers said they are satisfied no crime has taken place.

Police taped off the Co-op car park, on the corner of Hamilton Road and St Andrews Road, after receiving reports of a woman being assaulted shortly after 5am on Thursday.

An eyewitness reported seeing a "very large police presence" in the area, while officers could also be seen guarding the entrance to a passageway in Penfold Road.

The scene was searched by forensics teams, but the cordon was lifted by 2pm after detectives said they were satisfied no crime had taken place.

Suffolk police are continuing to work with the woman to establish further details about the incident, but there is not believed to be a wider threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the South Safeguarding Investigation Unit at Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 69526/21.