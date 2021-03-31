Published: 1:35 PM March 31, 2021

Barry Arnold has been jailed for three years - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A Felixstowe man who was found with drugs worth approximately £2,000 and hid heroin inside a Kinder Surprise egg has been jailed for more than three years.

Barry Arnold, 32, from Sea Road in Felixstowe pleaded guilty to being in possession of both crack cocaine and heroin with the intent to supply at Ipswich Crown Court.

On Tuesday, March 30 he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

It follows an incident on June 20, 2019 where officers stopped the vehicle Arnold was travelling in on Hintlesham Road, Felixstowe and conducted a search of the vehicle.

A white rock, that later transpired to be crack cocaine, was recovered from Arnold's trouser pocket as well as around £500 in cash.

Arnold also had a bag containing various items of drug paraphernalia including a crack pipe, two electronic weighing scales and a black ‘burner’ phone.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A subsequent search of Arnold at custody revealed a Kinder Surprise egg recovered that contained three wraps of diamorphine (heroin) and a large package of both crack cocaine and heroin was discovered hidden on him.

He was subsequently charged with possession with the intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

In total, the drugs recovered were valued at approximately £2,000, while a close examination of his phone found multiple outgoing bulk messages marketing Class A drugs as well as evidence on the phone which indicated Arnold was using vulnerable individuals as ‘drug runners’ in his drugs operation.

Investigating officer DC Fortune of the Serious Crime Disruption Team said: "Arnold’s drug supply enterprise was a thorn in the side of Felixstowe as it brought both violence and chaos to many lives.

"I am hopeful that, as he spends the next few years in a cell, his absence from Felixstowe’s streets will help the town recover.

"I must commend the work of the Felixstowe SNT for the proactive stop that gave rise to the discovery of Mr Arnold’s drugs business and also to the CPS barrister, Mr Duncan O’Donnell, for presenting the case so effectively at court.”