Drunk driver nearly caused head-on crash

Published: 7:30 AM September 28, 2021

A drunk motorist nearly caused a head-on crash by driving on the wrong side of a Suffolk road while more than three times the alcohol limit, a court heard.

Luke Vincent, 27, was behind the wheel of a Ford Mondeo on High Road, Felixstowe, on Saturday around 10pm when another driver saw the car coming straight towards her.

The driver was forced to take evasive action and swerved onto the other side of the road to avoid a crash, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told magistrates in Ipswich.

The Mondeo continued along the road, and the other driver saw it turn right before the car's lights were switched off.

The woman called the police as she was concerned about the manner of the driving and the fact that there were pedestrians walking in the vicinity, Mr Ablett said.

While the vehicle was on Garrison Lane, it kept drifting onto the wrong side of the road and then swerving back, and was straddling the central white lines, the court heard.

The woman also noticed the two front tyres of the Mondeo were flat and she could smell burning rubber.

Police arrived at the scene in Adastral Close and were able to locate the Mondeo and noted the front tyres of the vehicle were completely flat.

Vincent was nearby knocking on the front door of a house and initially refused to provide his details for a roadside breath test and was arrested, Mr Ablett said.

But Vincent did provide a sample of breath at the police station and blew 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Vincent made admissions to driving the vehicle and said "it was a stupid thing to do", Mr Ablett told magistrates.

Vincent, of Stables Road, Felixstowe, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and pleaded guilty to drink-driving and dangerous driving.

The court heard that Vincent, who had no previous convictions, had recently suffered a relationship break-up.

Magistrates ordered an all-options pre-sentence report and committed the case to crown court for sentence on a date to be fixed.

