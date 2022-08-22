News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Jaguar car stolen in from residential street near Felixstowe seafront

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:19 PM August 22, 2022
A Jaguar was stolen from a road near Felixstowe seafront at the weekend

A Jaguar car has been stolen from a residential road near Felixstowe seafront.

The vehicle was stolen sometime between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Saturday.

The car had the registration number J6 MTO. 

Anyone who saw the vehicle being taken or who ha any information about the theft is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/53625/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
 


