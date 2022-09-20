News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested after knifepoint robbery at Felixstowe convenience store

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:31 AM September 20, 2022
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a knifepoint robbery in Felixstowe

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store in Felixstowe. 

The incident happened at about 10.20pm on Tuesday, September 13 at the Premier store in Woodgate Road.

Suffolk police said a man wearing a balaclava entered the store and demanded that the till be opened.

He waved a knife at the shopkeeper, Suffolk police added.

The shopkeeper managed to get the knife off the suspect before the suspect fled the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning in Ipswich on suspicion of attempted robbery in Felixstowe and for failure to appear for a court hearing. 

He has been taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains. 

