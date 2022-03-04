News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested after cannabis found as warrant executed in Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:36 PM March 4, 2022
A 53-year-old man has been arrested after a drugs warrant was carried out in Felixstowe

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after a drugs warrant was carried out in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after officers executed a warrant in Felixstowe.

Police attended an address in Garrison Lane earlier today, Friday, March 4. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Officers located and seized class B drugs, mainly cannabis, and class C drugs from within the property."

The 53-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

He has been taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and where he remains. 

