Man arrested after cannabis found as warrant executed in Felixstowe

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after officers executed a warrant in Felixstowe.

Police attended an address in Garrison Lane earlier today, Friday, March 4.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Officers located and seized class B drugs, mainly cannabis, and class C drugs from within the property."

The 53-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

He has been taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and where he remains.

