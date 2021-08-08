Drunk driver without full licence banned from road for 18 months
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A drunk 18-year-old who was twice the legal alcohol limit when caught behind the wheel without a full licence has been banned from driving.
Jack Spink was seen driving erratically in a Vauxhall Astra on Bigod Terrace, Felixstowe, on July 4 this year, magistrates in Ipswich heard.
Lesla Small, prosecuting, said an off-duty police officer witnessed the manner of Spink's driving and contacted the police control room.
When Spink, of Walton Hall Drive, Felixstowe, was stopped by police, he confirmed he had been drinking alcohol, the court heard.
Spink failed a roadside breath test and blew 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.
It was also discovered that Spink only held a provisional licence and was not being supervised at the time, Ms Small said.
Spink, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and no insurance at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Spink was not represented in court but told magistrates the incident was "a moment of madness" which would "never happen again".
Magistrates banned Spink from driving for 18 months and fined him a total of £240.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £105 and a £34 victim surcharge.