Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man, 36, sentenced for engaging in sexual communication with a child

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM March 4, 2022
Timothy Green, 36, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court

A Felixstowe man with learning difficulties who admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child has been handed a community order. 

Timothy Green, 36, of Marina Gardens, Felixstowe, pleaded guilty at a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on January 18 to engaging in sexual communication with a child under 16 on April 20, 2020.

Judge Emma Peters previously told Green that although the offence crossed the custody threshold,  she would not be sending him to prison.

A pre-sentence report was prepared by the Probation Service and Green appeared for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday. 

Judge Peters sentenced Green to a three-year community order, with 60 rehabilitation activity requirement days. 

The judge also imposed a five-year sexual harm prevention order. Green was not ordered to pay any court costs. 

