Man fined nearly £2k for fly-tipping over a tonne of waste in Ipswich

Sophie Barnett

Published: 6:55 PM March 31, 2021   
Colin Hill, of Cambridge Road in Felixstowe, has been fined nearly £2,000 for a fly-tipping offence in Ipswich.

A man from Felixstowe who ditched more than a tonne of waste in Ipswich has been fined nearly £2,000. 

Colin Hill, of Cambridge Road, Felixstowe was found guilty of fly-tipping on Monday, March 29 and was fined at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Mr Hill was fined a total of £1,793 including costs and victim surcharges for fly-tipping in Ipswich.

It follows an incident where he ditched at least one tonne of general waste in Raeburn Road, Ipswich, last June, which he had transported from Felixstowe.

Mr Hill was fined a total of £1,793 including costs and victim surcharges.

He failed to appear when the matter first came to court on March 3, 2021 and a bench warrant for his arrest was issued.

Some of the fly-tipping which was found in Ipswich.

Ian Blofield, head of housing and community services at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “We will not stop pursuing those who fly-tip in Ipswich.

"This selfish action impacts our residents and businesses and we work hard to make sure it impacts the fly-tippers more.

"Fly-tip in Ipswich and we will seek to get you to court, as Mr Hill has found out to his cost.”

Earlier this week, nearly 50 tyres were dumped in a road near Capel St Mary, leaving villagers in "disgust".

There have been a number of fly-tipping incidents across Suffolk in recent months, with  latest data showing the offence has soared in East Suffolk during the coronavirus pandemic.

