Felixstowe man found with child porn given suspended sentence
- Credit: Archant
A Felixstowe man who downloaded child porn and had more than 2,000 extreme pornographic images has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Police acting on information that an email address and a mobile phone had been used to view indecent images of children went to a caravan where Christopher Poulton was living in Walton Avenue, Felixstowe in August 2019, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Marc Brown, prosecuting, said that when Poulton’s laptop was analysed it was found to contain 52 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 45 level B images and 82 in the lowest level C category.
There were also 2,489 extreme pornographic images and 34 movies.
Poulton, 62, of Cobbold Road, Felixstowe, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for two years.
He was also given a two-year community order, a 35-day rehabilitation activity order and ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work.
He was also ordered to pay £500 costs and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years.
Sentencing him Recorder William Clegg said: "If men like you didn’t access material like this on the internet people wouldn’t put it on there and the children involved wouldn’t be subjected to the indignities they are in making the images you viewed.”