Felixstowe man who stabbed father jailed for possessing indecent images

Published: 7:30 AM September 1, 2021

Daniel Eacott was jailed in March for stabbing his father - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A Felixstowe man who stabbed his father the day after police raided his home and found indecent images of children has been jailed for an additional 12 months.

Daniel Eacott, 33, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court in March for stabbing his father in the back with a steak knife on October 14, 2020.

But the day before the offence - October 13, 2020 - police executed a warrant at Eacott's Felixstowe home after an email address was linked to the property.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, said the National Crime Agency received information about indecent images and the IP address of an email account was traced.

Eacott was spoken to by officers and indecent images were discovered on devices, the court heard.

In total, police discovered 33 images of the most serious kind - category A - along with 38 at category B and 126 category C images.

It was also discovered that Eacott had searched for terms related to indecent images of children, magistrates heard.

Experts had to carry out an in-depth search of Eacott's devices to find the images, Ms Small added.

Appearing before magistrates in Ipswich via video link from Norwich prison on Tuesday, Eacott admitted three charges of making indecent images of children.

Eacott, of Queen's Road, Felixstowe, who was not represented in court, told magistrates he had nothing to say in mitigation when asked.

Eacott previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding his father, Adrian Eacott, with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

In March, Ipswich Crown Court heard how the "sad and serious" events unfolded against a backdrop of disharmony at the family home.

Prosecutors said Adrian Eacott was on the phone to a colleague when his son stabbed him twice in the back and once behind the ear.

Mr Potts said Eacott's mother returned home from shopping to find him in the hallway holding a steak knife in one hand, and the telephone he had used to report the stabbing to police in the other.

On Tuesday, magistrates sentenced Eacott to an additional 12 months in prison for the indecent image offences and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

He was also made subject of notification requirements for 10 years.