Felixstowe man caught with thousands of indecent images of children

Published: 6:00 AM September 18, 2021

A Felixstowe man could be facing jail after he admitted possessing more than 10,000 indecent and prohibited images of children.

Thomas Eacott, 33, also pleaded guilty to downloading extreme pornographic images of animals before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday.

Police discovered 725 indecent images of the most serious kind - category A - on an Apple Mac computer as well as 293 videos of that level on October 13, 2020.

A further 568 category B images and 202 videos were found along with 3,826 category C images and 84 videos.

Officers also discovered 5,177 prohibited images of children and 119 extreme pornographic images involving animals.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, Eacott, of Queen's Road, Felixstowe, pleaded guilty to six charges of making indecent images, two counts of possessing prohibited images of children and two further offences of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and made Eacott subject to interim notification requirements.

Eacott was granted unconditional bail ahead of his sentence which was sent to Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.







